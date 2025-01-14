U.S. stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key consumer inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night as traders looked ahead to the release of December's consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both climbed 0.1%.

In the regular session, the blue-chip Dow gained 221.16 points, or 0.52%, while the S&P 500 added 0.11%. On the other hand, a pullback in tech names weighed on the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 0.23%.

The moves came after December's wholesale inflation report came in lighter than expected. The producer price index added just 0.2%, less than the Dow Jones consensus estimate for a 0.4% increase.

Following this data release, investors now turn their attention to December's consumer price index reading, which will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones see headline CPI rising 0.3% on a monthly basis and gaining 2.9% over the prior 12 months. The inflation reading will be a consideration for the Federal Reserve as it makes its interest rate decision later this month.

Fourth-quarter earnings season also kicks off in earnest this week, with a slew of big financial services companies due to report their earnings. BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup will post results before Wednesday's opening bell.

"We do think earnings will be stronger," said Jay Hatfield, founder of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "The economy is strong in the fourth quarter. Usually, companies learn if they have a problem by then, and they're probably going to be pretty optimistic about the future because the Trump administration is pro-business. So we think that most CEOs are pretty optimistic about the forecast for 2025."

SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to properly disclose Twitter ownership

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday, alleging that the billionaire violated securities law in 2022 by acquiring Twitter shares at "artificially low prices."

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion. Before acquiring the company he held a position in Twitter of greater than 5%, which would have required public disclosure. However, the SEC complaint said that Musk didn't properly follow disclosure rules, "allowing him to underpay by at least $150 million for shares he purchased after his financial beneficial ownership report was due."

Read the developing story and allegations here.

— Ari Levy, Lisa Kailai Han

Bank stocks rally as investors await earnings

Bank stocks took a leg up on Tuesday as investors readied for a bevy of earnings from companies in the sector this week.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) each popped more than 3% in the session. Both posted their best day since November.

With those gains, the KRE and KBE have risen nearly 5% and about 4.5%, respectively, since the week began.

Large banks kick off the new earnings season this week, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all slated to report on Wednesday. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are expected to follow on Thursday.

— Alex Harring

