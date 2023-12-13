U.S. Steel received multiple bids in excess of $40 a share, sources say

U.S. Steel has received multiple bids in excess of $40 per share, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

U.S. Steel's board is meeting Wednesday, the sources said

Cleveland-Cliffs' bid is above $40 a share, a mixture of cash and stock. This is higher than its original offer of $35 a share made in August.

CNBC previously reported U.S. Steel has attracted five bidders, including ArcelorMittal.

U.S. Steel received multiple bids for the steelmaker in excess of $40 a share, sources familiar told CNBC's David Faber.

U.S. Steel shares rose 3.08% on the news. The company's stock closed Tuesday at $36.39 a share.

Cleveland-Cliffs' bid is above $40 a share which is higher than its original offer of $35 a share made in August, the sources said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The composition of Cleveland Cliffs' original bid was $17.50 in cash per share and the rest in stock. The current bid has a similar composition though it may be weighted more toward cash, the sources said.

Cleveland-Cliffs is expected to structure its bid to mitigate the risk of anti-trust review. This could potentially include a reverse termination fee or a divestiture package, though nothing is certain.

If Cleveland-Cliffs prevails, its combination with U.S. Steel would account for 40% of flat-rolled steel and 60% of auto-grade steel in the U.S. The combined company would be the tenth largest steel producer worldwide.

The details of ArcelorMittal's bid is less clear, though the company apparently had financing that would have allowed them to offer $45 a share in all cash.

U.S. Steel's board is meeting Wednesday, the sources said. The sale process is coming to a conclusion, but this does not mean a there will be an announcement of the outcome tomorrow morning.

CNB previously reported the U.S. steel had attracted five bidders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.