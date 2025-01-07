Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. Steel CEO calls for Trump to take fresh look at Nippon deal, slams Biden decision as corrupt

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

David Burritt, president and chief executive officer of US Steel Corp., speaks during an Economic Club of Detroit event in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.
Nic Antaya | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt called for President-elect Donald Trump to reverse President Joe Biden's decision to block the company's sale to Nippon Steel.
  • Biden formally stopped the more than $14 billion deal on Friday, citing national security concerns after a monthslong review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt on Tuesday appealed to President-elect Donald Trump to reverse President Joe Biden's decision to block the company's sale to Japan's Nippon Steel.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The president can step in now and undo the wrongful, shameful, corrupt actions of Biden," Burritt said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Biden formally blocked the more than $14 billion deal on Friday, citing national security concerns after a monthslong review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

U.S. Steel and Nippon filed a lawsuit Monday asking a federal court to reverse Biden's decision, alleging that the president acted unconstitutionally.

Trump has also opposed U.S. Steel's sale to Nippon. Burritt believes he can convince the president-elect that the deal is in the best interest of the company and U.S. workers.

Money Report

News 6 mins ago

Trump says he will revoke Biden offshore drilling ban on first day in office

News 12 mins ago

BMW plans to install new ‘panoramic' display in all vehicles

"What we want is for due process to work," Burritt said. "Obviously, we have a new president that will take a fresh look at this. We understand what his current views are, but he's smart guy. He has the opportunity to have fresh eyes and do what's right, and I believe strongly he will," he added.

The Trump transition team and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us