Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Rolls of steel are seen before the US president speaks during a rally at US Steel – Irvin Works in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition.
  • President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.
  • But U.S. Steel has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Nippon completed its acquisition, according to a notice from the NYSE.

Trump opposed Nippon's bid to acquire U.S. Steel in the runup to the 2024 presidential, but he changed his mind after he took office. Trump ordered a new review of the deal in April after former President Joe Biden had blocked Nippon's acquisition in January, citing national security concerns.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us