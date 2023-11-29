Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. military aircraft crashes into ocean near Japan island with eight on board, coast guard says

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Dominick A Cremeans | USS Iwo Jima | Getty Images

A U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Yakushima Island in Japan with eight personnel onboard Wednesday, the local coast guard said.

A caller reported that an Osprey aircraft of unknown affiliation had crashed at around 2:47 p.m. local time on Nov. 29, a spokesperson for the regional coast guard in Kagoshima Prefecture told NBC News. The plane was later identified as belonging to the U.S. military and having eight people on board.

No information was immediately available on the safety of those on board. The coast guard has dispatched patrol vessels and aircraft to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us