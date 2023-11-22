U.S. crude oil tumbles below $75 a barrel after OPEC delays meeting

U.S. crude prices fell more than 4% after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a pivotal meeting that was scheduled for the weekend.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January dropped $3.27, or 4.2%, to $74.50 a barrel, while the Brent contract for January fell $3.32, or 4.03%, to $79.13 a barrel.

OPEC said in a statement the meeting of energy ministers is delayed until next Thursday without providing a reason. The talks have run into trouble due to Saudi dissatisfaction with other members' production levels, delegates told Bloomberg.

There was growing anticipation among traders this week that OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, might implement additional production cuts, as oil has fallen precipitously from September highs amid record non OPEC production and demand concerns in China.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

OPEC+ has already taken 5.16 million barrels per day off the market since 2022, which includes 3.66 bpd from the group and 1.5 million bpd in voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Despite those deep cuts, Brent has fallen below $80 a barrel in several trading sessions in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs believes OPEC will use its pricing power to keep Brent in a range of $80 to $100 a barrel.

Most analysts view OPEC+ extending the current cuts into 2024 as the most likely scenario, though they would not rule out the possibility of deeper cuts given current market conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.