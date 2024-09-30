Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. crude oil on pace for third monthly loss in a row in September

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., April 21, 2020. 
Dronebase Dronebase | Reuters
  • Oil prices remain under pressure because OPEC+ plans to begin increasing production in December and as demand in China, the world's largest crude importer, remains soft.
  • Prices are even finding little support from red-hot tensions in the Middle East.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil prices are on pace for a third monthly loss in a row in September as rising supplies from OPEC+ and weak demand in China haunt the market.

The U.S. benchmark has declined more than 7% for the month, while global benchmark Brent has fallen about 9%.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Oil markets are experiencing a panic attack," Amarpreet Singh, energy analyst at Barclays, told clients in a Friday note. "Balances are set to loosen next year, but concerns are likely overdone."

Barclays expects Brent to average $85 in 2025.

Here are Monday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate November contract: $68.23 per barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.07%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has fallen nearly 5%.
  • Brent November contract: $71.69 per barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4%. Year to date, the global benchmark has declined nearly 7%.
  • RBOB Gasoline October contract: $1.954 per gallon, up 0.05%. Year to date, gasoline has pulled back about 7%.
  • Natural Gas November contract: $2.896 per thousand cubic feet, down 0.21%. Year to date, gas has gained about 16%.

Oil prices remain under pressure in part because OPEC+ plans to begin increasing production in December, and as demand in China, the world's largest crude importer, remains soft.

Money Report

News 13 mins ago

‘Shark Tank' star Daniel Lubetzky used to stay up until 4 a.m. checking his work email: ‘I was enslaved by my inbox'

News 43 mins ago

Powell indicates further rate cuts, but insists the Fed is ‘not on any preset course'

Prices are finding little support from red-hot tensions in the Middle East even after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut on Friday. The Netanyahu government is pummeling the Iran-backed militia group, with concerns growing that Israel might launch a ground operation in Lebanon.

"We believe that this price action reflects that the geopolitical risk premium remains limited [amid] market expectations of potentially higher oil supply" from Libya and Saudi Arabia, Daan Struyven, head oil analyst at Goldman Sachs, told clients in a Sunday note.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us