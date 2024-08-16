Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. crude oil falls more than 2% as Qatar prime minister urges Iran to hold off on Israel attack

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Dronebase Dronebase | Reuters
  • Qatar's prime minister told Iran's leader to refrain from attacking Israel while Gaza cease-fire negotiations are ongoing in Doha, according to The Washington Post.
  • The talks are set to resume Friday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil futures fell 3% on Friday amid reports that Qatar told Iran to not attack Israel while Gaza cease-fire talks are ongoing.

Qatar's prime minister told Iran's leaders in a phone call after the first day of Gaza cease-fire talks in Doha Thursday that they should de-escalate, warning of the consequences of attacking Israel when progress is being made in the negotiations, two diplomats told The Washington Post.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are Friday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate September contract: $76.13 per barrel, down $2.02, or 2.58%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained 6.2%.
  • Brent September contract: $79.15 per barrel, down $1.91, or 2.36%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead 2.7%.
  • RBOB Gasoline September contract: $2.31 per gallon, down 4 cents, or 1.81%. Year to date, gasoline is up 10.2%.
  • Natural Gas September contract: $2.16 per thousand cubic feet, down 3 cents, or 1.32%. Year to date, gas is down 13.7%.

The cease-fire talks are expected to resume Friday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Money Report

7 mins ago

Delta CEO shares his No. 1 piece of advice for getting ahead in your career: ‘People will take notice'

News 50 mins ago

Private jet flights are down 15% in two years as Covid-era demand wanes

The U.S. benchmark jumped more than 4% Monday on fears that an attack by Iran on Israel was drawing closer. Iran has vowed to retaliate over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran in late July.

Prices have subsequently pulled back as an attack has not yet materialized. Worries about softening oil demand in China have also weighed on the market.

"The pendulum of price influence keeps swinging between fundamentals and geopolitics, with today's selloff seemingly dictated by negotiations in the Middle East and an ongoing lack of retaliation by Iran," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.   

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us