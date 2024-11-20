U.S. closes embassy in Kyiv over potential ‘significant' air attack as tensions with Russia soar

The U.S. closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, warning that it has "received specific information of a potential significant air attack" amid soaring tensions with Russia.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that it was closing the building "out of an abundance of caution" and instructed embassy employees to shelter in place.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," it added.

Air alerts in Kyiv are a common occurrence, as the Ukrainian capital suffers frequent drone and missile attacks from Russia. But the latest alert comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, after reports that the White House on Sunday gave Ukraine permission to use U.S.-made long-range missiles to attack targets on Russian territory.



On Tuesday, Russia's defense ministry said it had intercepted five U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, and destroyed one other, which had been used by Ukraine to attack its border region of Bryansk. Ukraine has not officially commented on carrying out an attack using long-range American-made missiles.

The Pentagon also declined to comment when asked about the development.

The attack drew a furious reaction from Moscow, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling the move an "escalation" by the West.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the West against allowing Ukraine to use its long-range weapons against targets on Russian soil. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine, shifting the parameters in which Moscow can use nuclear weapons.

The updated document now states that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered as a joint attack.

It also outlines that the Kremlin may use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity — and that of its ally, Belarus — and that the launch of ballistic missiles against Russia would be seen among the conditions that could warrant a nuclear response.