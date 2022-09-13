Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Elon Musk

Twitter Shareholders Vote to Approve Elon Musk's Bid to Buy the Company

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Samuel Corum | AFP | Getty Images
  • Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy the company and take it private.
  • The vote comes as Musk is seeking to back out of the deal, leading to Twitter suing him for allegedly breaking the agreement.

Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy the company and take it private.

The vote comes as Musk seeks to scrap the deal, casting doubt onto Twitter's self-reported percentage of fake accounts and alleging the company was not as forthcoming as it should have been with its explanation of the calculation. Twitter has stood by its figure of less than 5% of monetizable daily active users being spam or fake and has said it's provided Musk plenty of information meeting the requirements of the deal.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Twitter sued Musk for allegedly breaching their agreement and the case is currently making its way through the Delaware Court of Chancery, with a trial expected to begin in mid-October.

The judge in the case recently allowed Musk's camp to revise his counterclaim against Twitter to include allegations made by a former Twitter security chief who recently filed a whistleblower complaint claiming egregious securities failings by the company. The whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, testified before a Senate panel earlier on Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Casino Company Hard Rock to Spend $100 Million to Raise Employees' Wages

Business 41 mins ago

UN Warns World Is Entering ‘Uncharted Territories of Destruction' From Climate Crisis

WATCH: A timeline of the Elon Musk-Twitter takeover saga

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Elon MuskBusinessTwitter
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us