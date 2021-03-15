Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

TurboTax Says IRS Has Correct Bank Account Info for Stimulus Checks; Doesn't Expect Another Issue

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC

Twenty/20

As the Internal Revenue Service begins to disburse the third economic impact payments, the agency says it has fixed an account mishap that delayed the second stimulus deposits for millions of households.

Stimulus checks for millions of customers of tax preparation companies including TurboTax, H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt, TaxAct and others were deposited into the wrong bank accounts by the IRS earlier this year. The agency erroneously deposited the payments into temporary "pass-through" accounts the tax prep companies set up in previous years that their customers no longer had access to.

That frustrated many Americans, who had to wait several days — and in some cases, weeks — for money they were relying on to pay their rent, car payment or other bills to be redirected to their actual bank accounts.

Now, TurboTax and the IRS have confirmed that they worked together to ensure the agency has the correct bank account information for customers for the third stimulus payments. IRS officials also said that the agency put a new system into place to more quickly correct errors when they occur, but it did not provide details.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

H&R Block, which was affected by the same account mishap earlier this year, also said that it worked directly with the IRS to confirm account information.

Some taxpayers have already received their third deposits. The IRS will continue sending the payments out in batches over the next few weeks. Most people will receive the payment via direct deposit, though the IRS is also issuing paper checks and pre-paid debit cards for some.

Money Report

New York 3 hours ago

Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign If Probe Confirms Sexual Harassment Claims Against New York Governor

Facebook 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer on His 2020 Lessons: Do Not Bet on the End of the World

Running into issues receiving your stimulus check? Email money reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com with questions.

Don't miss:

Check out: Use this calculator to see exactly how much your third coronavirus stimulus check could be worth

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19personal financeMake Iteconomic stimulus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us