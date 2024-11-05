Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slipped in the final session before Election Day, and what's on the radar for the next session.
China stimulus
- Leaders in China are considering a stimulus package of some sort, but it's unclear if it'll be enough to move the market.
- On Sept. 26, successful investor David Tepper of Appaloosa Management appeared on CNBC and said to buy China.
- Since then, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is up 11%.
- The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is up 7.8%.
- The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is up 8.2% since Tepper's call.
- However, these ETFs are all well off their post-Tepper call highs.
- KWEB is down 17% since Oct. 7.
- FXI is down 15% since Oct. 7.
- MCHI is down 16.6% since Oct. 7.
Cannabis stocks ahead of ballot initiatives
- On Tuesday, four states will vote on whether to legalize cannabis: Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
- In the last month, the cannabis complex has picked up a solid amount of good vibes from investors.
- Canopy Growth is up 24% in a month.
- Aurora is up 8.7% in a month.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro, which some say benefits from the growth of cannabis, is up nearly 10% in a month.
- Trulieve is up nearly 5% in a month.
- GrowGeneration is up 6.3% in a month.
Water
- The New York area is in the midst of its worst dry spell since 1869. That's a long time ago.
- Energy Recovery is up 9.6% in a month, and it's up 13.7% in three months. The stock is 7% from the November 2023 high.
- Global Water Resources is up about 16% in a year. It is 7.3% from the March high.
- Essential Utilities is 7.5% from the August high.
- The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) is up 3.3% from the high hit over two weeks ago.
- The First Trust Water ETF (FIW) is up 3.6% from the high, also hit over two weeks ago.
- American States Water Company is up 12% in six months. It's 5.7% from the mid-October high.
DuPont
- The chemicals company reports Tuesday before the bell.
- The stock is up 3.5% in the past three months.
- DuPont is 9% from the late September high.
Yum Brands
- The fast-food company that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell is down 1.8% in the last three months.
- Yum Brands is 7.3% from the April high.
Apollo Global Management
- The investment firm reports in the morning before the bell.
- The stock is up about 35% over the past three months.
- Apollo is 5% from the high hit last week.
Super Micro Computer
- Super Micro is under a microscope these days. The company was hit with a short seller report earlier this year, and most recently its auditor resigned. Shares fell about 45% last week.
- The stock is down 78% from the March high when the price was nearly $123 a share. It ended Monday at $26.03.
