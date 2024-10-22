Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Starboard Value's investment in Kenvue

We'll find out a lot more on Tuesday when Starboard's Jeff Smith joins CNBC TV's David Faber.

Kenvue shares shot up 5.5% Monday as investors got behind Starboard.

Kenvue was spun off of Johnson & Johnson last year.

The stock is flat since the company started trading more than a year ago.

After Monday's jump, the stock is 2.7% from the 52-week high.

As of Monday's close, Kenvue has a 3.6% dividend yield.

Kenvue is the company that makes Listerine, Aveeno, Tylenol and Zyrtec.

GE Aerospace reports before the bell

GE Aerospace reports in the morning.

It is just off the 52-week high hit last week.

The stock is up 90% so far in 2024 and up about 130% in a year.

Over the past three months, GE is up 22%.

General Motors reports before the bell

GM also reports Tuesday morning.

The stock is 3% from the July high.

Shares fell as low as $26.30 in the days following the 2023 United Auto Workers' strike.

The stock is up 86% from that level.

So far in October, GM is up 9%.

In the past three months, GM is up 1%.

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will cover it all.

The defense companies report

CNBC's Morgan Brennan will cover Lockheed Martin and RTX on Tuesday.

Lockheed hit a new high Monday. The stock is up 29% in the last three months.

RTX is right near the high hit last week.

The stock is up 22.5% over the past three months.

RTX and Lockheed are both in the middle of the pack as far as where the defense stocks stand in October. BWX Technologies is up about 17% this month, and Elbit Systems is up nearly 7%. Howmet Aerospace is up 6% month to date.

Verizon reports before the bell

The communications stock is up 5% in three months.

Verizon is 3.6% from the Sept. 30 high.

As of tonight, the stock has a dividend yield of 6.2%.

AT&T has a dividend yield of 5.1% tonight.

AT&T is up 13% in three months.

Texas Instruments

This will be the first big tech company to report this earnings season. The news will come out after the bell on Tuesday.

Texas Instruments is 8.8% from the 52-week high hit back on Aug. 30.

It is down 1.7% over the past three months. That's good enough to rank the company in eighth place among the 26 components of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). Marvell Technology and Nvidia are at the top, while Intel and STMicroelectronics are at the bottom.

