Trump's crypto coin goes on sale with Election Day just three weeks out

Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial launches its token on Tuesday.

In a Spaces event on X on Monday, the project's co-founders said that 100,000 customers had been whitelisted.

World Liberty has been described as a sort of crypto bank where customers will be encouraged to borrow, lend and invest in crypto.

With shares of his nascent social media business in the midst of a sharp rebound and with just three weeks until the presidential election, Donald Trump is bringing his latest proposed money-making endeavor to market, this time in crypto.

On Tuesday, the former president and current Republican nominee aims to launch WLFI, the token accompanying his new crypto project called World Liberty Financial. Over the weekend, Trump pumped the sale in a post on X, telling his followers that it's a "chance to help shape the future of finance."

Prospective investors can be forgiven for having little idea about what they're being asked to support.

People involved with WLF have described it as a sort of crypto bank, where customers will be encouraged to borrow, lend and invest in crypto. No official white paper or formal business plan has been released to the public, and about all that's been disclosed is that investing in the project will give users voting rights over the yet-to-be-launched WLF platform.

In a roadmap given to prospective investors that was first viewed by The Block, the WLF proposal says the coin is looking to raise $300 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in its initial sale. CNBC reached out to WLF for comment but didn't hear back.

World Liberty Financial is separate and apart from Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social. Trump Media, known by ticker symbol DJT, started trading in March, after going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). It's been a rocky road for the stock, which peaked at close to $80 in late March, before falling all the way down to $12.15 last month.

But since bottoming on Sept. 23, DJT shares are up close to 150% at $29.95, giving the company a market cap of $6 billion. That's on revenue of less than $1 million a quarter and after the company lost more than $16 million in the latest period.

While DJT shares can be purchased by anyone, the digital coin WLFI will be a Regulation D token offering, following a provision that makes it possible to raise capital without first registering a security with the SEC. Certain conditions must be met, such as limiting the size of the sale and restricting it to accredited investors, defined in part as having a net worth of over $1 million.

Trump owns about 57% of DJT's outstanding shares, but his potential control over World Liberty Financial is more opaque. WLF's website, which is currently a landing page to register for know-your-customer verification to buy the coin, includes some of the fine print that indicates the financial incentive for the founders.

Co-founder Zachary Folkman, who previously had a company called Date Hotter Girls and reportedly helped develop crypto project Dough Finance, has said that 20% of WLF's tokens would be allotted to the founding team, which includes the Trump family.

And there appears to be another way they can make money.

"DT Marks DEFI, LLC and its affiliates including Donald J. Trump and his family members has or may receive tokens from World Liberty Financial, and will be entitled to receive significant fees for services provided to World Liberty Financial, which amount cannot yet be determined," the website says.

On Monday, less than 24 hours before the planned token launch, the WLF team convened a conversation on X Spaces to share details of the sale. About 12,000 people tuned in to listen to the more than hourlong chat about the overarching goals of the project.

Folkman reiterated what he said in a prior Spaces event, telling attendees that WLFI is a governance token that allows holders to vote on decisions regarding the protocol, including initiatives like promotional partnerships. He said token ownership "isn't equity" and "doesn't represent economic right."

Folkman said the token sale will exclusively take place on World Liberty's website, and that only those who had been whitelisted after signing up will be able to participate. He said "well over 100,000 people" are on the whitelist and that it's not too late to register. Folkman added that WLF would publish the "long-awaited" roadmap for the project on Tuesday, in tandem with the token sale.

Last week, WLF began the process of getting its crypto bank approved by the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem known as Aave.

Aave is open source and, in DeFi, is one of the longest-running and most-trusted crypto lending platforms.

"The protocol itself is permissionless, so I'm kind of less opinionated about integrations, because that's the whole idea of decentralized finance," Aave founder Stani Kulechov told CNBC in an interview at the Permissionless Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kulechov joined Monday's X event and said he's "excited that WLF is using and relying on" Aave.

'"That's a strong signal that what we build is fairly useful, so we're super excited," he said.

In a 400-word post to Aave's governance forum, the WLF team presented a brief outline of its objectives, which include promoting "DeFi to a wider audience through its marketing efforts," and introducing "a new class of users to over-collateralized borrowing and lending." The proposal is currently at the preliminary stage of consideration known as "Temp Check," and Aave's users are able to comment on the plan.

In the comments section, a number of users raised concern over the project's deep ties to the Trump family.

"I believe this proposal poses significant risk to the Aave protocol for little gain," according to one comment that's since been deleted. The commenter then questioned the rationale of having "the largest and most trusted protocol in DeFi" working with a group led "by people of questionable backgrounds ... including several convicted criminals."

Folkman helped start WLF with long-time business partner Chase Herro. CoinDesk reported that the pair previously worked on Dough Finance, which was also built on top of Aave and suffered a $2 million hack in July. Herro also launched another crypto trading business a decade ago called Pacer Capital, which appears to now be defunct.

For World Liberty to proceed, it must pass multiple rounds of consideration and approval, each decided by a vote among existing AAVE token holders.

At this stage in the process, the token sale is akin to an IOU. Those who buy in now have a claim to the token if and when the platform is approved and launched.

