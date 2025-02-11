Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Trump's steel tariffs could trigger broader trade war as EU threatens ‘proportionate countermeasures'

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Ursula von der Leyen (CDU, r), President of the European Commission, stands in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament.
Philipp von Ditfurth | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The European Union plans to retaliate against the United States for new steel and aluminum tariffs.

"Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered—they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement late Monday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. Shares of American steelmakers rallied sharply on Monday following the order.

Tariffs are effectively a tax paid to import a good into a country. The latest tariffs could raise the price of foreign steel, and thereby help to support U.S. steel producers. Von der Layen called tariffs "bad for business, worse for consumers."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump has taken an aggressive approach with tariffs early in his second tenure in the White House. He has already ordered and then delayed broad tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Reuters has reported that von der Leyen is scheduled to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us