Trump's first 100 days in photos

President Donald Trump's second term has produced numerous striking visual moments in its first 100 days.

Trump has rolled out a tariff regime, pushed for mass deportations, empowered Elon Musk to slash the government and more.

There is one thing President Donald Trump's fans and foes can both agree on: A lot has happened over the past 100 days.

The Republican president kicked off his nonconsecutive second term on Jan. 20 with a promise to usher in "the golden age of America."

He has wasted no time in implementing his version of that goal, largely by leaning more heavily on the use of executive orders than any other president in modern history.

Among his biggest moves so far: unilaterally rolling out an unpredictable, market-churning tariff regime that threatens to upend decades of U.S. trade relationships and alliances with its longtime partners.

He has also worked to carry out an increasingly controversial mass deportation policy and, with the help of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a plan to drastically downsize the federal government by slashing whole departments and firing thousands of workers.

The ostentatious ex-TV host's unprecedented turn in the White House has already produced several striking visual moments. See some of them below:

Donald Trump sworn as 47th U.S. president

The tech oligarchs in attendance

Trump changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Federal workers let go under DOGE directives

Trump and Vance clash with Zelenskyy in Oval Office

Elon Musk attends cabinet meetings

Trump has signed 142 executive orders since Jan. 20

Tariffs announced on 'liberation day'

Mass protests emerge in response to Trump's policies

Trump administration begins mass deportations

Trump meets with Zelenskyy during Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica

Banner in D.C. marks Trump's first 100 days