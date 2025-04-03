Trump will ‘buckle under pressure' if Europe bands together over tariffs, German economy minister says

U.S. President Donald Trump will "buckle under pressure" and alter his tariff policies if Europe bands together, acting German economy minister Robert Habeck said Thursday.

"That is what I see, that Donald Trump will buckle under pressure, that he corrects his announcements under pressure, but the logical consequence is that he then also needs to feel the pressure," he said during a press conference, according to a CNBC translation.

"And this pressure now needs to be unfolded, from Germany, from Europe in the alliance with other countries, and then we will see who is the stronger one in this arm wrestle," Habeck said.

Elsewhere, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he believed the latest tariff decisions by Trump were "fundamentally wrong," according to a CNBC translation.

The measures are an attack on the global trade order and will result in suffering for the global economy, Scholz said.

On Wednesday, Trump imposed 20% levies on the European Union, including on the bloc's foremost economy Germany, as he signed a sweeping and aggressive "reciprocal tariff" policy.

Germany is widely regarded as one of the countries likely to be most impacted by Trump's tariffs, given its heavy economic reliance on trade.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.