Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Trump to propose new tax break on car loan interest

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event at Riverfront Sports in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 9, 2024. 
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Donald Trump will support making interest on car loans fully tax deductible, the latest in a suite of tax-cut promises the Republican presidential nominee has made in the weeks before Election Day.

Donald Trump on Thursday will support making interest on car loans fully tax deductible, the latest in a suite of tax-cut promises the Republican presidential nominee has made in the weeks before Election Day.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Trump, in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club, will compare the plan to an existing tax deduction on mortgage interest, according to excerpts provided by the Trump campaign earlier Thursday.

He claimed it "will stimulate massive domestic auto production, and make car ownership dramatically more affordable for millions of working American families."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump will also promise in the speech to bar Chinese-made autonomous vehicles from driving on U.S. roads if he defeats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us