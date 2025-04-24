Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP!' Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt devastating missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
  • "Vladimir, STOP!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
  • "Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for deadly missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that came after the U.S. leader suggested that Russia was "ready" for a peace deal.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, after Russia launched what was one of the most damaging attacks on a major Ukrainian city since it invaded its neighbor more than three years ago.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote. "Vladimir, STOP!"

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Trump's message to Putin came a day after the American president said he believed that "Russia is ready" for a peace deal with Ukraine.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a videoconference meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 24, 2025.
Vyacheslav Prokofyev | Afp | Getty Images
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a videoconference meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 24, 2025.

"I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

Hasbro forecasts as much as $300 million impact if China tariffs don't come down

News 29 mins ago

42% of Americans under 30 say they're ‘barely getting by' financially, Harvard survey finds

Trump suggested that the holdup in getting that deal was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he had accused in a social media post of making "inflammatory statements."

"We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it's been harder."

Hours after those comments, Russia unleashed its attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 8 people dead and 70 injured.

Ukrainian rescuers operate at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on April 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | Afp | Getty Images
Ukrainian rescuers operate at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on April 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg, told NBC News on Thursday morning that peace "talks in London yesterday were candid, constructive and productive."

Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that he was cutting short a visit to South Africa to return home because of the attacks.

"Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, the rubble of buildings is being cleared."

(EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Medics stand near the body of a deceased person covered with a black tarp on April 24, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. In the early morning, Russia has launched a mass combined attack on the Ukrainian capital, and other cities of Ukraine.
Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images
(EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Medics stand near the body of a deceased person covered with a black tarp on April 24, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. In the early morning, Russia has launched a mass combined attack on the Ukrainian capital, and other cities of Ukraine.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us