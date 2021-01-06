Trump Tells Capitol Rioters to ‘Go Home' But Repeatedly Pushes False Claim That Election Was Stolen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged swarms of his supporters rioting in and around the U.S. Capitol to "go home now," while continuing to falsely insist that his reelection was stolen.

Nearly 40 seconds of the one-minute video, however, showed Trump offering sympathy for the rioters.

The brief clip came as the Capitol building, where a joint session of Congress was underway to count the Electoral College ballots and confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, remained under lockdown.

He also suggested later in the day that the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters was a natural consequence of his victory being "stripped away." Officials have found no evidence of widespread fraud and dozens of lawsuits aimed at flipping the results have failed in court.

Both tweets were deleted Wednesday evening. It was not immediately clear whether the president, his officials or Twitter itself had deleted the tweets. When asked who scrubbed the tweets and why, White House spokesman Judd Deere responded: "Have you asked Twitter?"

The president's earlier remarks in a brief video on Twitter came after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle publicly urged him to speak out with force against the chaos caused by his base. The pro-Trump mob stormed the building, derailing Congress' legal duty to confirm the election results — traditionally a brief, pro forma ceremony.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt," Trump said. "But you have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order."

In another tweet sent later Wednesday, Trump appeared to justify the mob's actions.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," he wrote. "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

Shortly after Congress began the proceedings, presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, throngs of pro-Trump protesters migrated to the Capitol. The process came to an abrupt halt soon after; Pence and other officials were quickly evacuated.

"We don't want anybody hurt," Trump said in his video statement. Reports of injuries have already emerged, including at least one person who was shot and killed inside the Capitol, according to NBC News.

"It's a very tough period of time," he said. "But we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace," he said.

"So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace."

Several officials, including Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, begged Trump to flatly condemn his supporters' unprecedented actions.

Less than an hour before the video's release, Biden spoke in person to reporters and unequivocally condemned the riots, demanding that Trump do the same on national television.

"I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said.

I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Trump earlier in the day, at a rally outside the White House, angrily lashed out at a wide array of his perceived political enemies, including "weak Republicans" who refused to aid in his efforts to overturn the election.

He repeatedly pressured Pence to reject key electoral votes during the joint session of Congress in order to hand Trump reelection.

The vice president rejected those demands, initially provoking a furious tweet from Trump claiming Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done." Experts say Pence's role in the process is ceremonial and he has no legal right to reject any votes.

Critics were quick to accuse Trump of stoking anger among the protesters who were already surrounding the Capitol at the time the message was sent.

Minutes later, Trump sent two tweets asking the crowds to stay peaceful.