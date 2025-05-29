Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Trump administration had told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it might seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Trump administration had earlier told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it would seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court as soon as Friday if the tariff ruling was not quickly put on pause.

The judgment issued Wednesday night by the U.S. Court of International Trade is "temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers," the appeals court said in its order.

The pause gives the Trump administration some breathing room as it prepares to argue that the law empowers the president to unilaterally launch a global tariff regime.

A three-judge panel on the trade court — including a Trump appointee — had rejected that view in its ruling, which invalidated all of Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs and other duties.

The judges found that the 1970s-era law Trump had invoked to enact those tariffs, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, does not "confer such unbounded authority" to presidents.

The nationwide, permanent block they imposed covered all of the retaliatory tariffs that Trump issued in early April as part of his sweeping "liberation day" plan to reshape international trade with the rest of the world.

The ruling also barred the administration from making any future modifications to the tariffs in question. The court gave the administration 10 days to make the necessary changes to carry out the orders.

The Trump administration filed a notice of appeal shortly after the judgment came down.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.