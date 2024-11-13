Money Report

Trump taps Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

 Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol after the last votes before the August recess on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as U.S. attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Gaetz "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Gaetz replied on X, "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

