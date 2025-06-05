Trump says Musk went ‘CRAZY,' suggests cutting government contracts for his companies

President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk as their feud rapidly ramped up.

Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and founded The Boring Company, xAI and Neuralink. He also owns the social media platform X.

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Elon Musk as their feud rapidly ramped up, calling him "CRAZY" and suggesting that he may terminate the Tesla CEO's government contracts.

Trump in a bitter Truth Social post wrote that Musk was "wearing thin" by the end of his tenure leading the president's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"I asked him to leave," Trump claimed.

The angry swipe came after Musk blasted the president amid an escalating clash that stemmed from the mega-billionaire's vocal opposition to Trump's massive tax-cut bill.

Trump earlier Thursday said Musk was "upset" that the budget package cuts electric vehicle credits.

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote in the post.

Musk has aggressively trashed the bill on the grounds that it will add trillions of dollars to the nation's deficits. He is actively urging Senate Republicans to "kill the bill," which comprises a huge swath of Trump's domestic agenda.

The president wrote in a second Truth Social post, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.