Trump says he's considering a 10% tariff on China beginning as soon as Feb. 1

By Darla Mercado, CFP®,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on AI infrastructure at the Roosevelt room at White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump said that his team was discussing a 10% tariff on China and that the duty could take effect as early as Feb. 1.

"We're talking about a tariff of 10% on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," the president said, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday evening.

"Probably Feb. 1 is the date we're looking at," he added.

Trump also noted on Tuesday that his team is talking about a tariff of "approximately 25%" on Mexico and China.

The president's latest comments come a day after he said he was thinking of imposing 25% levies on Mexico and China as early as February.

"We're thinking in terms of 25% (levies) on Mexico and Canada, because they're allowing a vast number of people" over the border, he said on Monday.

While campaigning in 2024, Trump had threatened imposing tariffs upward of 60% on Chinese goods. As recently as November, he called for "an additional 10% Tariff" on China, according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

