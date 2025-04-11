Trump says 5 more law firms will provide $600 million total in free legal work for causes he supports

President Donald Trump said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration.

President Donald Trump on Friday said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration that involve them committing to at least $600 million in total pro bono legal work for causes the president supports.

The new deals follow similar moves by numerous other law firms, which came as Trump threatens to sign punitive executive orders targeting legal offices for their past or current association with his perceived enemies.

Trump on Truth Social on Friday said that four firms — Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP — have each committed to at least $125 million in free legal work, for a total of $500 million.

In a separate post, Trump announced a similar deal with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP for at least $100 million.

The pro bono services will be directed toward causes that both Trump and the firms support, include assisting veterans, combating antisemitism and ensuring "fairness in our Justice System," according to the posts.

