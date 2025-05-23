Money Report

Trump recommends 50% tariff on European Union starting June 1

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said he is "recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union" after complaining that trade negotiations have stalled.
  • The announcement came after Trump threatened to impose a tariff of at least 25% on Apple if the company does not start manufacturing iPhones in the United States.
  • Stock futures sank following Trump's posts.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is "recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union" after complaining that trade negotiations have stalled.

The steep new import duties would start on June 1, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The EU "has been very difficult to deal with," Trump wrote of the 27-nation bloc. "Our discussions with them are going nowhere!"

Trump's announcement came less than 30 minutes after he threatened to impose a tariff of at least 25% on Apple's iPhones if the company did not start manufacturing them in the United States.

U.S. stock futures sank immediately following the posts, which showed the Republican president once again wielding the threat of massive import taxes in response to economic activity he disfavors. European stock markets fell 2%.

The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The posts tee up a potentially tense exchange between U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his European counterpart later Friday morning. Greer is expected to tell European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in a meeting that Brussels' latest move in the ongoing trade talks falls short of U.S. expectations, the FT reported.

The EU was the second-largest purchaser of U.S. exports in 2022, taking in nearly $351 billion of American goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The EU's main executive body, the European Commission, declined CNBC's request for comment on Trump's new tariff threat.

Trump has long accused Europe of taking unfair advantage of the U.S. through trade. He announced a blanket 20% tariff on the EU on April 2 as part of his "reciprocal" tariff plan, though he quickly revised that duty down to 10% for 90 days.

"To go to 10% was going to be the highest tariff rate that we had on the world in 90 years. To go to 50% is a completely different order of magnitude," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Friday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"If they're putting in place tariffs that have a stagflationary impact, which is to say they slowed down output by raising the cost of production while also raising prices, then that's the Central Bank's worst situation," Goolsbee said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.

