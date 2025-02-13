Money Report

Trump reciprocal tariffs news conference set for 1 p.m.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 10, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump set an Oval Office news conference on his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Trump's all-caps post on Truth Social announcing the presser offered no details about the plan for new tariffs.

President Donald Trump set an Oval Office news conference on his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Trump's all-caps post on Truth Social announcing the presser offered no details about the plan, which remains opaque.

In another post earlier Thursday, Trump hyped up the forthcoming tariffs, writing, "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!"

The new tariffs will follow duties Trump has already slapped on China, Canada and Mexico, as well as on imports of steel and aluminum. Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico were paused for 30 days after both countries pledged to crack down on illegal crossings and drug trafficking at their respective borders with the U.S.

The new tariffs were expected to come prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit with Trump at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

