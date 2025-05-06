Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts on trade, economic matters

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2025.
Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and top trade official Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this week.
  • The announcements signal a major step toward Washington and Beijing beginning negotiations amid an ongoing trade war.

President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and top trade official Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this week, their offices said Tuesday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The announcements signal a major step toward Washington and Beijing beginning negotiations amid an ongoing trade war.

Trump last month ratcheted up blanket tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% even as he scaled back his so-called reciprocal tariffs on almost all other trading partners. China has retaliated with steep tariffs on U.S. goods.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both Bessent and Greer are set to meet with Swiss President Karin Ketter-Sutter during their visit, their offices said in separate press releases.

"While in Switzerland, Secretary Bessent will also meet with the lead representative on economic matters from the People's Republic of China," the statement from the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Greer "will also meet with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China to discuss trade matters" while in Geneva, his office said.

Money Report

News 30 mins ago

Senate confirms Trump pick Bisignano to lead Social Security Administration. What that may mean for benefits

News 42 mins ago

Stock futures rise on news of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks: Live updates

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced later Tuesday that Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing's top official for China-U.S. economic and trade matters, will be meeting with Bessent in Switzerland, NBC News reported.

Stock futures, which opened in the red Tuesday evening, turned sharply higher immediately following news of the forthcoming meetings.

Trump said earlier Tuesday that China wants to meet, and that the U.S. will do so "at the right time."

"They want to negotiate and they want to have a meeting and we'll be meeting with them at the right time," Trump said at the White House during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Read the announcements from Treasury and USTR:

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Travel to Switzerland

May 6, 2025

WASHINGTON — On May 8, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent will travel to Switzerland.

"Economic security is national security, and President Donald J. Trump is leading the way both at home and abroad for a stronger, more prosperous America," said Secretary Bessent. "I look forward to productive talks as we work towards rebalancing the international economic system towards better serving the interests of the United States."

During Secretary Bessent's visit to Switzerland, he will meet with President Karin Ketter-Sutter of Switzerland, during which the Secretary will follow up on their recent meeting on the sidelines of the recent World Bank Group (WBG) – International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings. 

While in Switzerland, Secretary Bessent will also meet with the lead representative on economic matters from the People's Republic of China (PRC).

###

Ambassador Jamieson Greer to Travel to Switzerland

May 6, 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will travel to Geneva, Switzerland later this week. Ambassador Greer will meet with USTR staff at the USTR Mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO). He will also meet with President Karin Ketter-Sutter of Switzerland to discuss negotiations about reciprocal trade.

"At President Trump's direction, I am negotiating with countries to rebalance our trade relations to achieve reciprocity, open new markets, and protect America's economic and national security," said Ambassador Greer. "I look forward to having productive meetings with some of my counterparts as well as visiting with my team in Geneva who all work diligently to advance U.S. interests on a range of multilateral issues."

While in Switzerland, Ambassador Greer will also meet with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China to discuss trade matters.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

CNBC's Erin Doherty contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us