Trump ‘not interested' in call with Musk, White House official says

President Donald Trump is "not interested" in having a call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to resolve their feud, a senior White House official told NBC News.

Trump on Thursday threatened to cut U.S. government contracts with Musk's companies, which include SpaceX.

Musk said SpaceX would decommission its Dragon spacecraft as a result, but later said he had rescinded that decision.

The two billionaires launched a war of words on Thursday over Musk's continued criticism of Trump's proposed tax bill, which is pending in the Senate.

Trump said that Musk, who until a week ago was one of his top government advisors, had gone "crazy" and threatened to kill federal contracts with his companies, which include SpaceX.

Musk, in turn, said Trump could not have been elected president without his massive financial support, and accused the Republican of ingratitude for that, and for lying in saying that he had ousted Musk from the White House because the CEO was "wearing thin."

Musk also said that SpaceX would decommission its Dragon spacecraft, the only current U.S. method of transporting crew to and from the International Space Station. Musk later said Dragon would not be decommissioned.

"No. I won't be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well," Trump told CNN, that outlet reported Friday morning.

"I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem," Trump said.

Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, separately told NBC News that "there are no plans for that today," when asked about a report by Politico that White House aides "scheduled a call Friday with the billionaire CEO of Tesla to broker a peace."

But an administration official told NBC, "There could be anything — I'd like to de-escalate a very unfortunate situation."

"There are no calls on the books, at least not now," the official said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.