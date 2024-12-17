Trump loses bid to toss New York hush money conviction on immunity claim

President-elect Donald Trump lost an effort to have his criminal hush money conviction dismissed in a New York court on a claim of presidential immunity.

Trump was convicted in May in Manhattan Supreme Court of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016.

Trump's lawyers had argued that the use by prosecutors of testimony from former White House employees at his trial required Judge Juan Merchan to toss out the case.

The attorneys cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year which found that Trump — and other American presidents — had presumptive criminal immunity for official acts in office.

But Merchan in his ruling Monday wrote, "Even if this Court were to deem all of the contested evidence, both preserved and unpreserved, as official conduct falling within the outer perimeter of Defendant's Presidential authority, it would still find that the People's use of these acts as evidence of the decidedly personal acts of falsifying business records poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch, a conclusion amply supported by non-motive-related evidence."

"Lastly this Court concludes that if error occurred regarding the introduction of the challenged evidence, such error was harmless in light of the overwhelming evidence of guilt," Merchan wrote in his ruling.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche on Monday asked Merchan to postpone sentencing the president-elect in the case until all appeals are exhausted.

Trump in May became the first former president convicted of a crime when a jury in Manhattan Supreme Court — a state-level trial court — found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The records related to a $130,000 payment that Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. Cohen, who later was reimbursed by Trump, has said the payment was in exchange for Daniels' agreement to keep quiet about a purported one-time sexual tryst with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

The payment occurred before Trump was first elected president. But some evidence at trial was connected to Trump's tenure in the White House.

