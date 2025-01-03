Money Report

Trump loses bid to toss New York hush money case, sentencing set for Jan. 10

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on May 30, 2024.
Justin Lane | Via Reuters
  • A judge rejected a request that he dismiss the New York criminal hush money case against President-elect Donald Trump and set Trump's sentencing for Jan. 10, less than two weeks before he is due to be sworn in for a second term in the White House.
  • Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, in a written order, also said he is not inclined to sentence Trump to prison in the case.
  • Trump was convicted last year at trial of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Merchan also said that Trump had the option of appearing in person or virtually for the sentencing next week.

Trump was convicted last year at trial of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

"While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendants, opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation," Merchan wrote Friday.

The judge said that "a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

