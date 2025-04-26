Trump floats tougher Russia sanctions, meets Zelenskyy for first time since Oval Office blowup

U.S. President Donald Trump questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "stop the war" with Ukraine.

Trump's post came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just before the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

The White House said that Trump and Zelenskyy "had a very productive discussion."

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday floated the possibility of stronger sanctions on Moscow and questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "stop the war" against Ukraine.

Trump's social media post about Putin came just after he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome for their first in-person session since an Oval Office sitdown that devolved into a shouting match. They met just before the funeral of Pope Francis.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through "Banking" or "Secondary Sanctions?" Too many people are dying!!!" Trump said.

Zelensky said that it was a "good meeting," adding: "Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

Trump's remarks come as he's increasing pressure for the two countries to strike a peace deal. Earlier this week, Trump presented the two countries with an offer to end the war. The deal reportedly included, in part, recognition of Crimea under Russian control, which Zelenskyy has repeatedly said is a red line.

In his Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump said Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine, a rare acknowledgement from the U.S. president that Russia illegally annexed the region.

Trump took aim at former U.S. President Barack Obama and suggested that he "made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired."

Trump told TIME earlier this month that "Crimea will stay with Russia," adding: "Zelenskyy understands that, and everybody understands that it's been with them for a long time. It's been with them long before Trump came along."

After his comments, Zelenskyy reiterated that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump said Friday that Russia and Ukraine are "very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off.' "

He wrote on Truth Social that "most of the major points are agreed to."