Trump crypto advisor David Bailey launching $300 million bitcoin investment company

David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. and a Trump crypto advisor, has raised $300 million to launch a publicly traded bitcoin investment company.

Funding for the new company, named Nakamoto, will include $200 million in equity and $100 million in convertible debt.

Bailey’s venture joins a growing wave of bitcoin-focused public firms, including Jack Mallers’ new SoftBank-backed company, Twenty One.

David Bailey, CEO of media group BTC Inc., and a key crypto advisor to President Donald Trump, has raised $300 million to launch a publicly traded bitcoin investment company, CNBC has confirmed.

The deal, which has been in the works since January, consists of $200 million in equity funding and $100 million in convertible debt, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the fundraise hasn't been announced. The Information was first to cover the story.

Bailey's company is named Nakamoto, a tribute to the pseudonymous bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. It will focus on acquiring and holding bitcoin and is set to merge with an existing Nasdaq-listed company in a transaction that's expected to be announced early next week, the person said. The company's public listing is expected this summer.

Nakamoto plans to buy companies around the world, including in Brazil, Thailand and South Africa, and invest its bitcoin into them, the source said. The venture is backed by a roster of well-known investors, with an advisory board that includes prominent figures, the person said.

Bitcoin investment firms raise large sums of money, often through a mix of equity and debt, to buy and hold bitcoin. Their stock becomes another way for investors to bet on the price of bitcoin.

Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), popularized the model, converting its cash reserves into bitcoin beginning in 2020. The move transformed the software company into a de facto bitcoin holding company, with the value of its stock soaring as bitcoin rallied. It's now one of the world's largest owners of bitcoin.

Jack Mallers, who rose to fame by launching the Strike payments app, has secured billions of dollars for his bitcoin-holding venture Twenty One, which is backed by SoftBank and Tether.

"What we really pride ourselves on is being blue-chip credibility with startup upside," Mallers told CNBC's Crypto World this week. "We feel like we're big enough to win entering the market with billions of dollars of capital upon launch, but we're small enough to grow and we're small enough to post bitcoin-denominated returns in what's becoming a really competitive capital markets appetite for bitcoin exposure."

