News

Trump advisor Hassett says ‘we don't want to harm' Apple with iPhone tariffs

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett gives a TV interview outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the Trump administration does not want to "harm Apple" with tariffs.
  • President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Apple will have to pay a tariff of 25% or more for iPhones made outside the U.S.
  • By some estimates, a U.S.-made iPhone could cost up to $3,500.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Tuesday that the Trump administration does not want to "harm Apple" with tariffs.

"Everybody is trying to make it seem like it's a catastrophe if there's a tiny little tariff on them right now, to try to negotiate down the tariffs," Hassett told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "In the end, we'll see what happens, we'll see what the update is, but we don't want to harm Apple."

Hassett's comments come after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Apple will have to pay a tariff of 25% or more for iPhones made outside the U.S. Apple has historically manufactured its products in foreign countries including China, India and Vietnam.

By some estimates, a U.S.-made iPhone could cost as much as $3,500.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote in the post. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!"

Shares of Apple were up more than 1% Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

