Trump administration pauses Social Security benefit cuts over defaulted student loans

Social Security recipients do not need to worry about their benefits being garnished due to their defaulted student loans, at least for now.

The development is an abrupt change in policy by the administration, which had announced in April that it would be resuming collection activity on defaulted student loan borrowers.

The Education Dept. had said that Social Security benefit offsets could begin as early as June.

The U.S. Department of Education is pausing its plan to garnish people's Social Security benefits if they have defaulted on their student loans, a spokesperson for the agency tells CNBC.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The Trump Administration is committed to protecting Social Security recipients who oftentimes rely on a fixed income," said Ellen Keast, an Education Department spokesperson.

The development is an abrupt change in policy by the administration.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Trump administration announced on April 21 that it would resume collection activity on the country's $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio. For nearly half a decade, the government did not go after those who'd fallen behind as part of Covid-era policies.

More from Personal Finance:

What the House GOP budget bill means for your money

'Maycember' is over — here's how to recover financially

Court order challenges Trump's plan to move student loans to SBA

The federal government has extraordinary collection powers on its student loans and it can seize borrowers' tax refunds, paychecks and Social Security retirement and disability benefits. Social Security recipients can see their checks reduced by up to 15% to pay back their defaulted student loan.

More than 450,000 federal student loan borrowers age 62 and older are in default on their federal student loans and likely to be receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The administration's reprieve gives older student borrowers who've defaulted on their students more time to try to get current on their debt, and avoid a reduced benefit check down the line.

Carolina Rodriguez, director of the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program in New York, recently told CNBC that she was especially concerned about the consequences of resumed collections on retirees.

"Losing a portion of their Social Security benefits to repay student loans could mean not having enough for food, transportation to medical appointments or other basic necessities," Rodriguez said in an April interview.