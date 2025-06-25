Money Report

Trump administration moves to count crypto as a federal mortgage asset

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

A sign for Freddie Mac is seen at their corporate headquarters campus on Oct. 9, 2024 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. 
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency is working to let borrowers use crypto as part of their federal mortgage applications without converting it to cash.
  • Only digital assets held on U.S.-regulated, centralized exchanges will qualify under the new guidance.
  • Fannie and Freddie must design safeguards to account for crypto’s volatility and submit their plans to the FHFA.

In a landmark shift for the U.S. housing finance system, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has issued a directive ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to formally consider cryptocurrency as an asset in single-family mortgage loan risk assessments.

The move, signed by FHFA Director William J. Pulte on Wednesday, signals a new era of crypto integration into traditional financial infrastructure — this time within the core of American home lending.

The order directs both housing finance giants to develop proposals that include digital assets — without requiring borrowers to liquidate them into U.S. dollars prior to a loan closing.

Pulte said in a post on X that the move aligns with President Donald Trump's vision "to make the United States the crypto capital of the world."

Historically, cryptocurrency has been excluded from underwriting frameworks due to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and the inability to easily verify reserves. This directive changes that.

The decision comes at a time of increasing institutional embrace of crypto across banking, payments, and federal policy.

"Cryptocurrency is an emerging asset class that may offer an opportunity to build wealth outside of the stock and bond markets," the order states, acknowledging crypto's growing role in household financial portfolios.

The directive restricts consideration to digital assets that are stored on U.S.-regulated, centralized exchanges and can be clearly evidenced. It also requires Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop internal adjustments to account for crypto's market volatility and ensure that any risk-weighted reserves comprised of crypto do not compromise underwriting standards.

Under the directive, both enterprises must submit their assessment proposals to the boards of directors for approval and then to the FHFA for final review.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were put under government control in September 2008 as entities that are known as government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs.

