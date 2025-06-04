Trump administration lose bid to lift bar on Education Department layoffs

The Trump administration lost a bid to lift a lower court order barring the Education Department from laying off about half of its employees.

The administration had asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to lift the preliminary injunction by the district court judge that had blocked the layoffs.

A three-judge panel on that appeals court rejected that request on Wednesday.

"What is at stake in this case, the District Court found, was whether a nearly half-century-old cabinet department would be permitted to carry out its statutorily assigned functions or prevented from doing so by a mass termination of employees aimed at implementing the effective closure of that department," wrote Chief Judge David Barron in the appeals court's decision.

"Given the extensive findings made by the District Court and the absence of any contrary evidence having been submitted by the appellants, we conclude that the appellants' stay motion does not warrant our interfering with the ordinary course of appellate adjudication in the face of what the record indicates would be the apparent consequences of our doing so," Barron wrote.

