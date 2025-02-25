Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Trump administration, DOGE hit roadblocks in three court cases

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 24, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • A trio of federal judges dealt the Trump administration setbacks in court cases involving federal spending, refugees and foreign aid.

A trio of federal judges on Tuesday dealt the Trump administration setbacks in separate court cases involving federal spending, refugees and foreign aid.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In one case, a judge extended a block on the Trump administration freezing federal spending on grants, loans and other financial aid.

"In the simplest terms, the freeze was ill-conceived from the beginning," wrote Judge Loren Alikhan in an opinion issued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Defendants either wanted to pause up to $3 trillion in federal spending practically overnight, or they expected each federal agency to review every single one of its grants, loans, and funds for compliance in less than twenty-four hours," Alikhan wrote.

"The breadth of that command is almost unfathomable."

In another case, a judge in Washington state federal court blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump that had paused the nation's Refugee Admissions Program.

Money Report

News 33 mins ago

The average IRS tax refund is more than 32% lower this season, early filing data shows. Here's why

News 1 hour ago

100-year-old worked full-time, raised 3 kids, and hasn't missed a day of journaling in nearly 90 years: Her secrets to a long, happy life

"The president has substantial discretion to suspend refugee admissions. But that authority is not limitless," said Judge Jamal Whitehead in his decision.

"He can not ignore Congress' detailed framework for refugee admissions and the limits it places on the president's ability to suspend the same," Whitehead said.

In the third case, in D.C. federal court, Judge Amir Ali for a third time ordered the Trump administration to release foreign aid funds.

Ali's order came at the end of a hearing where an attorney for aid groups told him that the money the judge previously had said should be disbursed to the group remained frozen.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us