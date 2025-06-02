Trump administration is convinced massive Alaska energy project will find investors despite steep cost

The Trump administration is pushing for Asian nations to invest in a massive liquified natural gas project in Alaska.

Alaska LNG has languished on the drawing board for years due its stratospheric price tag.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum say they are confident the project will find investors.

The Trump administration is confident that a massive liquified natural gas project in Alaska will find investors despite its enormous cost.

President Donald Trump has pushed Alaska LNG as a national priority since taking office. Alaska has already spent years trying to build an 800-mile pipeline from the North Slope above the Arctic Circle south to the Cook Inlet, where the gas would be cooled and shipped to U.S. allies in Asia.

But Alaska LNG has never gotten off the ground due to a stratospheric price tag of more than $40 billion. Trump has pushed Japan and South Korea in particular to invest in the project, threatening them with higher tariffs if they don't offer trade deals that suit him.

"If you get the commercial offtakers for the gas, financing is pretty straightforward," Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. "There [are] countries around the world looking to shrink their trade deficit with the United States, and of course, a very easy way to do that is to buy more American energy," Wright said.

Energy analysts, however, are skeptical of the project. Alaska LNG "doesn't have a clear cut commercial logic," Alex Munton, director of global gas and LNG research at Rapidan Energy, told CNBC in April.

"If it did, it would have had a lot more support than it has thus far, and this project has been on the planning board for literally decades," Munton said.

Defense Department support

Wright said the project would be built in stages and initially serve domestic demand in Alaska, which faces declining natural gas supplies in the Cook Inlet. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the Department of Defense is ready to support the project with its resources.

"They're ready to sign on to take an offtake agreement from this pipeline to get gas to our super strategic, important bases across Alaska," Burgum said of the Pentagon in a CNBC interview at Prudhoe Bay.

Alaska LNG, if completed, would deliver U.S. natural gas to Japan in about eight days, compared to about 24 days for U.S. Gulf Coast exports that pass through the congested Panama Canal, Burgum said. It would also avoid contested waters in the South China Sea that LNG exports from the Middle East pass through, the interior secretary said.

Wright said potential Asian investors have questions about the timeline and logistics of Alaska LNG. The pipeline could start delivering LNG to southern Alaska in 2028 or 2029, with exports to Asia beginning sometime in the early 2030s, Wright said.

Glenfarne Group, the project's lead developer, told CNBC in April that a final investment decision is expected in the next six to 12 months on the leg of a proposed pipeline that runs from the North Slope to Anchorage. Glenfarne is a privately-held developer, owner and operator of energy infrastructure based in New York City and Houston.