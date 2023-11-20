Treasury yields rise as investors weigh economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Monday as investors considered the economic outlook and as they assessed the chances that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking cycle is over.

At 3:31 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over three basis points higher at 4.4764%. It had briefly touched its lowest level since September with 4.379% on Friday.

The 2-year Treasury yield was at 4.9151% after rising by less than one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors assessed the outlook for the economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy as hopes that the central bank is done hiking rates grew in recent weeks.

That came after both the producer and consumer price index came in lower than expected last week, suggesting that inflation is easing and the Fed's interest rate hikes are having the desired effect of cooling the economy.

The Fed is due to meet once more this year in December and markets are widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged then.

Investors are considering when the Fed will begin cutting rates — a question Fed officials have not addressed in detail. The topic was not discussed at the central bank's latest meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at the time, but many investors are hoping that this may change based on recent economic data.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting earlier this month are due to be released Tuesday and could shed some light on the central bank's considerations and expectations. No key data is expected Monday.

Bond markets will remain closed Thursday and close early on Friday for Thanksgiving.