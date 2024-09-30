Treasury yields tick higher as investors consider inflation outlook

U.S. Treasury yields advanced Monday as investors considered the state of the economy after the latest key data release and commentary from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury added more than 2 basis points to 3.77%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 3.604% after rising more than 4 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Powell said Monday that further rate cuts could lie ahead, but that the central bank was not on a predetermined path.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Looking forward, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, policy will move over time toward a more neutral stance. But we are not on any preset course," he told the National Association for Business Economics in prepared remarks. "The risks are two-sided, and we will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting."

Investors were assessing the state of the economy, including the path ahead for inflation and what this could mean for interest rates after the release of key data.

The latest personal expenditure price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — was released Friday, with the data showing a 0.1% month-over-month increase in August. The monthly figure was in line with the forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The 12-month inflation rate came in at 2.2%, down from 2.5% in July and the lowest since February 2021.

The core PCE, which strips out more volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.1% from the previous month and 2.7% on an annual basis, which was in line with expectations.

It comes as investor attention has shifted back toward the state of the economy and whether it is easing, after the Fed started cutting interest rates earlier this month.

Investors will receive more clues about how the economy is faring this week. Fresh manufacturing and services PMI readings are expected, along with the latest job openings figures and the September jobs report. The latter includes nonfarm payroll and unemployment data.