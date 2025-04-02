Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Treasury yields rise as investors await rollout of Trump's tariffs

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Wednesday as investors awaited economic data and braced for the rollout of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

At 5:02 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was higher by more than 2 basis points to 4.176%, while the 2-year Treasury yield also rose by over 2 basis points to 3.883%.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating the implementation of Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, which he has clarified will target all other countries and not just the top 10 to 15 trading partners.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Three sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that the Trump administration is considering imposing roughly 20% tariffs on most imports coming into the country, but several options are still on the table.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers on Tuesday that the tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday will be the highest amount set and serve as a "cap." The White House said on Tuesday that the tariffs "will be effective immediately."

Investors will also await the ADP employment report for March, which will be released at 7:15 a.m., and will show the change in the number of people privately employed in the United States. Economists polled by Dow Jones are forecasting that private companies added 120,000 jobs last month, up from the 77,000 jobs added in February.

Money Report

News 31 mins ago

Boeing CEO faces Senate hearing on plane maker's recovery

News 3 hours ago

‘Most interesting and important sector': Asia's family offices are putting their money in AI

Other economic data on the schedule this week include the ISM Services PMI and weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us