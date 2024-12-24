Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Christmas holiday

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened trading session ahead of the Christmas break.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 12 basis points lower at 4.586%, while the 2-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 4.340%.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Tuesday will likely play out as a muted day for U.S. financial markets, given the early close at 1 p.m. ET for stock trading. The bond market stops activity at 2 p.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Markets will remain closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

Economic data releases out Tuesday include the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey and Richmond Fed survey for December.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us