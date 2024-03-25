Money Report

Treasury yields inch higher as investors look to key data in week ahead

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday as investors awaited fresh economic data slated for this week that could provide hints about the state of the economy.

At 5:40 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by less than one basis point to 4.2257%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury yield was last over one basis point higher to 4.6147%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to upcoming economic data releases after the Federal Reserve last week indicated that interest rates may be cut soon, but noted that this would depend on how the economy develops.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference after the central bank's latest meeting.

"But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2 percent inflation objective is not assured," he added.

Key economic data due throughout the week could provide investors with insights into the economic outlook. This includes the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is due Friday.

How markets react to the data will not, however, be clear until the following week, as bond markets will remain closed for Good Friday this week.

Several other data points, such as the latest consumer confidence report, durable goods orders and the final reading of the gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, are also expected, as are remarks from Fed officials including Powell.

On Monday, new home sales data and final building permit figures for February will be released.

