Treasury yields inch higher after Columbus Day holiday

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Tuesday as bond markets reopened after the Columbus Day holiday.

At 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was marginally higher, trading around 4.0767%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 3.9560%, rising over one basis point.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors were assessing the outlook for the economy as they considered the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked to economic data due throughout the week.

On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggested that future interest rate cuts would be "modest" and reiterated that policy decisions would depend on economic data. Elsewhere, Fed Governor Christopher Waller urged caution about any future rate reductions.

Further comments from Fed officials are expected on Tuesday and throughout the week.

Investors are also looking ahead to upcoming economic data releases, including fresh insights from the manufacturing sector on Tuesday, as well as the latest consumer inflation expectations report.

Key data points slated for later in the week include September's retail sales figures.

Data releases and remarks from policymakers are being closely studied for hints about how the U.S. economy is faring as they weigh the outlook for monetary policy, especially any further interest rate cuts.

In Europe, the next interest rate decision from the European Central Bank is due on Thursday. The ECB is on course to cut rates for the third time this year as policymakers suggest that inflation risks are cooling quicker than expected.