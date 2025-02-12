Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Treasury yields hold steady as investors anticipate consumer inflation data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day of trading of the new year on January 02, 2025 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday as investors braced themselves for the January consumer inflation report.

At 3:45 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up less than one basis point to 4.5454%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up just over one basis point to 4.3002%.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%

Investors are keenly awaiting the consumer price index report for January, which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. The reading is expected to come in above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Headline inflation is expected to have grown 0.3% from the prior month and 2.9% on a yearly basis, according to Dow Jones.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The core inflation reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to be at 0.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The producer price index will be published on Thursday.

Some economists have emphasized that although certain categories may see disinflation, Trump's tariffs may offset that.

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, and said the central bank "doesn't need to be in a hurry" to cut interest rates further.

Money Report

News 2 hours ago

East Germany is a far-right stronghold — and economic concerns helped make it happen

News 3 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Tesla wobbles as BYD gets ahead in self-driving and Elon Musk is everywhere

"We know that reducing policy restraint too fast or too much could hinder progress on inflation. At the same time, reducing policy restraint too slowly or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment," Powell said.

Powell will again speak before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Investors are also grappling with the potential impact of tariffs, as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday to add a 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us