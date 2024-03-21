Treasury yields fall as investors digest Fed policy guidance

U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest guidance on what the path ahead could look like for interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over 4 basis points at 4.229%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last about 4 basis points lower at 4.566%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors assessed guidance about the outlook for interest rates from the Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday concluded its latest meeting. As expected, the Fed said it would leave interest rate unchanged for now.

The central bank said it was still expecting to cut rates three times, by 25 basis points each, this year. However, policymakers did not provide more hints about when the rate cuts may come.

In a press conference after the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he expected interest rates to be cut as long as this was supported by economic data.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this type of cycle, and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," he said.

The so-called dot plot, which reflects projections from Fed officials, also showed that policymakers are expecting three rate cuts for 2025, one less than when it was last updated in December.

On Thursday, investors will be looking out for weekly initial jobless claims.