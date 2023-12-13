Treasury yields dip as investors look to Fed rate decision, policy guidance

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision and guidance on the outlook for monetary policy and the U.S. economy.

At 3:43 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over one basis point lower to 4.1909%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by less than one basis point to 4.7243%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. That would be the third time in a row that rate would be held steady.

Many investors are also hoping that the Fed will provide hints about the path for interest rates, including when it may cut rates. Policymakers have so far given few hints about this, though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this month suggested it was too soon to speculate about rate cuts.

Data released on Tuesday showed the consumer price index increased by 0.1% on a monthly and 3.1% on an annual basis in November. Economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting the CPI to be flat month over month, while the annual increase was in line with expectations.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, came in 0.3% higher than the previous month and was up by 4% from a year earlier.

Further inflation insights are expected Wednesday in form of the producer price index, which reflects inflation on a wholesale level. According to a Dow Jones poll, economists are expecting an increase of 0.1% for November after October's reading reflected a 0.5% decline.