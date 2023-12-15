Money Report

Treasury yields dip as investors digest interest rate outlook

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending back-to-back days of declines, as investors digested the outlook for interest rates following signals from the Federal Reserve that rates will be cut next year.

At 3:43 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over one basis point lower to 3.9148%. It had fallen below the 4% level for the first time since August on Thursday.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around three basis points to 4.3693%. Similar levels were last seen in early June.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields had tumbled earlier in the week, bringing them down to multi-month lows, as the Federal Reserve indicated that it would cut interest rates three times next year at the conclusion of its latest meeting. Further cuts would then be implemented throughout 2025 and 2026, the central bank suggested.

In line with market expectations, the Fed left interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row, boosting hopes among investors that the central bank's rate-hiking cycle has come to an end.  

The Fed also noted that inflation had cooled in the last year, but prices were still somewhat "elevated." Earlier in the week the consumer price index and producer price index for November both suggested pressures from rising prices were easing.

On Thursday, retail sales figures came in above expectations, indicating resilience from consumers and prompting hopes that a recession may be avoided.

Elsewhere on Thursday, both the European Central Bank and Bank of England left interest rates unchanged.

On Friday, flash PMI readings for the manufacturing and service sectors in December are due.

