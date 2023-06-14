Treasury Yields Dip Ahead of Fed Announcement

U.S. Treasury yields were lower Wednesday as investors braced themselves for both the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rate hikes, and comments from Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank's thinking.

At 6:02 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was lower by 3 basis points at 3.808%, while the 2-year Treasury yield dipped 4 basis points to 4.656%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Following the May consumer price index showing annual growth of 4.0%, the lowest since 2021, traders have upped bets to 95% that the Fed will hold its benchmark rate steady at 5%-5.25%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

They are more divided on the chance of a return to hikes in July, with a 63% chance of a 25 basis point rise priced in.

CPI was up 0.1% month over month in May, while core inflation, excluding food and energy, was 0.4% higher on the month.

May's producer price index, a key inflation indicator, will be released Wednesday morning.